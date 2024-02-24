Teen in need of size 23 shoes gets surprise donation from Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal gave a Missouri teen who wears size 23 shoes three boxes filled with new shoes, clothes and even some items from his own closet.

It can be challenging finding shoes that fit just right. Now imagine if you wear a size 23.

Sixteen-year-old Jor'el Bolden of Missouri says he needs custom-made shoes, which can cost more than a $1,000 per pair.

His mother created a GoFundMe and more than $11,000 was raised.

But the big surprise came when he received a delivery from Los Angeles Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal.

Shaq sent him three boxes filled with new shoes, new clothes and even some items from his own closet.

"Thank you for taking the time and the money that you have earned to give it to me when I needed it," Jor'el said.

Because Jor'el's feet keep growing, he'll eventually need a size 24, and that's where GoFundMe donations will come in.