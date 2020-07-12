Madera County woman accused of stealing from employer for 6 months

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Madera County woman has been arrested after deputies say she stole from her employer for six months.Angel Anderson is accused of taking between $3,000 and $5,000 while working at the Hitching Post restaurant in Awhanee from September of last year through February of this year.The 62-year-old was booked into jail on grand theft charges Thursday but has since been released on bail.