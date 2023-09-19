8-year-old hit by car while walking to school in Madera, CHP says

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An eight-year-old boy has been hospitalized after police say he was hit by a car while walking to school.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Ellis Street and Owens Street at 7:20 am Tuesday.

Officers say the child was walking to school with his brother when they were directed by the crossing guard into the street.

A 26-year-old man driving a Honda did not see the boys or the guard, and officers say he ended up hitting child.

The boy suffered major injuries and was taken to Valley Children's Hospital.

Officers say the driver of the Honda stayed at the scene.

The boy's older brother was not hurt.