Man killed in single-car crash in Madera, police say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a crash in Madera.

The Madera Police Department says it happened at about 12:30 am Monday on Madera Drive near Gary Lane.

Police arrived and found a car upside down in a field.

They say the man was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officers say they believe alcohol was a factor.