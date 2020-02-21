Man pleads guilty to conspiracy in Madera 2019 federal drug bust

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man facing drug conspiracy charges for a January 2019 bust in Madera took a plea deal in federal court, according to the Department of Justice.Francisco Alcantar-Miranda, 31, of Mexico, was arrested along with two other men when detectives found over 35 pounds of drugs, including methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin and marijuana, while serving a search warrant at a Madera home.Alcantar faces 10 years to life in prison and up to a $10 million fine.His accomplices, Oscar Rene Marrot-Garcia, 27, of Chowchilla, and Jose Monge-Ponce, 31, of Mexico, will go to trial on June 16.The investigation involved several law enforcement agencies in the Valley including the Madera County Sheriff's Office, the Fresno Police Department and the Fresno, Tulare and Kings counties sheriff's offices.