2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a teenager are in custody and facing charges in connection to a homicide in Madera last weekend.Investigators say 22-year-old Kalon Bolden was killed after a fight near Gateway Drive and 4th street.Madera police tracked down two suspects. One is not identified because they are 17 years old. The other is 27-year-old Phoenix Allianic.Detectives say the pair are from Sacramento and were passing through Madera when they stopped for gas.About a block away from the gas station, Bolden was shot and killed.Investigators found a firearm when they arrested the suspects on Friday and believe it is likely the murder weapon.They also believe there is another person of interest in this case and ask anyone with information to contact Valley crime stoppers at 559-498-7867.