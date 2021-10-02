2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Madera

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman killed while trying to protect foster child added to local mural

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a teenager are in custody and facing charges in connection to a homicide in Madera last weekend.

Investigators say 22-year-old Kalon Bolden was killed after a fight near Gateway Drive and 4th street.

Madera police tracked down two suspects. One is not identified because they are 17 years old. The other is 27-year-old Phoenix Allianic.

Detectives say the pair are from Sacramento and were passing through Madera when they stopped for gas.

About a block away from the gas station, Bolden was shot and killed.

Investigators found a firearm when they arrested the suspects on Friday and believe it is likely the murder weapon.

They also believe there is another person of interest in this case and ask anyone with information to contact Valley crime stoppers at 559-498-7867.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderahomicide investigation
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News