Madera man arrested in stolen truck with switched license plates

Madera police arrested a man for driving a stolen car Friday night.They pulled over 43-year-old Phillip May and realized he was driving a stolen truck.Police say the Madera man tried to disguise his thievery by putting different license plates on the stolen one.Officers arrested him for possession of stolen property charges.They didn't say exactly how May stole the truck, but reminded people not to leave any vehicles unattended -- even for the purpose of warming them up.