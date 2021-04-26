search

Madera police find girl seen on doorbell video, possibly in need, safe

Madera police searching for girl possibly in need seen on doorbell video

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE: The Madera Police Department said Monday they have found the girl who was possibly in need of help safe.

Authorities said no further information would be provided while they continue their investigation.

This is a breaking update. Our original story follows below.

The Madera Police Department is trying to identify a girl who appeared in need of help on a doorbell camera video Sunday evening.

The footage was taken near San Carlos Avenue and Watt Street around 5:00 pm.

Madera police say the girl appeared to be in need of help, and officers would like to check on her.

She is about four feet tall and has dark hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and a purple or pink shirt.

It's unclear if the girl has been reported missing.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Madera Police Department.

