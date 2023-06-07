Police investigating shooting near elementary school in Madera

If you have a student at the school, go to the front and wait for school staff to take your child to you.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting near an elementary school in Madera.

Officers are in the area of East South Street and Austin Avenues near George Washington Elementary School.

Police say a man with multiple gunshot wounds was found. His condition remains unknown.

Action News has reached out to Madera Police for additional information on the shooting.

Washington Elementary was placed on a brief lockdown for safety and will be lifted shortly for parents to pick up their kids.

If you have a student at the school, go to the front and wait for school staff to take your child to you.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.