Hoax 911 call of armed people forces Madera Schools into lockdown

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Madera police are investigating a false emergency call that forced three Madera Unified schools into lockdown.

Police say a call was transferred to them from CHP around 9:30 Tuesday morning, and the caller said there were about three people armed at Nishimoto Elementary School.

The call led police to put Nishimoto Elementary, Jack G. Desmond Middle School and Matilda High School on lockdown.

Parents were notified, with worries about their children's safety, and arrived at the school to pick up their kids.

Police searched every classroom and talked to staff at the elementary school. Nothing was found and it was decided that the call was fake.

Madera Police say they always take these calls seriously and are investigating who made the fake 911 call.