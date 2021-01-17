36-year-old man arrested after standoff with Madera County deputies

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies in the North Valley arrested an armed suspect who charged at them with a knife after an hours-long standoff.

Madera County sheriff's deputies responded to reports of a commercial burglary off Avenue 12 on Saturday.

When they arrived on scene, they found 36-year-old John Holliday of Fresno holding a knife, standing on the roof and refusing to come down.

After three hours of negotiating with him, Holliday finally came down but then ran at deputies while holding the knife.

Deputies used less than lethal rounds to take Holliday down and arrest him.

Holliday is going to survive his injuries and has been booked into the Madera County Jail
