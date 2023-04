Residents asked to avoid area as crews battle fire in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Madera Police Department is asking the public to avoid the area of Sherwood Way and Nebraska Avenue.

Officials say crews are battling a large structure fire in the area which is causing several road closures and detours.

Heavy congestion is expected throughout the area.

