high school football

Friday Morning Football - Torres High School Toros

Dozens of students were up early to cheer on their team.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Friday Morning Football - Torres High School Toros

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Toros of Torres High School in Madera will travel to the Central Coast to take on the Atascadero Greyhounds.

Friday night's game will be the second of the season for Torres High School.

Many students missed out on a year of playing or cheering on the team due to the pandemic.

EMBED More News Videos

Many students missed out on a year of playing or cheering on the team due to the pandemic.



"It's so exciting to actually be back. We've been waiting so long for this. We went through a year of the pandemic, and we actually have a varsity team, so we're excited to be out here to support them," said Activities Director Bryan Speed.

Dozens of students were up early to cheer on their team.

"It's exciting that we can create all the new traditions. We have a real sense of community after being away for so long and together for the first time," one student said.

Although things are looking slightly different and safety precautions are in place, students are getting a sense of normalcy.

EMBED More News Videos

Friday night's game will be the second of the season for Torres High School.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmaderahigh school sportssportshigh school footballfriday night football
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
Friday Night Football - Week 7
Friday Night Football - Week 6
Friday Morning Football - Buhach Colony
Friday Night Football - Week 5
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Show More
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
More TOP STORIES News