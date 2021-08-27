Friday Morning Football - Torres High School Toros

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=10980008" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Many students missed out on a year of playing or cheering on the team due to the pandemic.

Friday night's game will be the second of the season for Torres High School.

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Toros of Torres High School in Madera will travel to the Central Coast to take on the Atascadero Greyhounds.Friday night's game will be the second of the season for Torres High School.Many students missed out on a year of playing or cheering on the team due to the pandemic."It's so exciting to actually be back. We've been waiting so long for this. We went through a year of the pandemic, and we actually have a varsity team, so we're excited to be out here to support them," said Activities Director Bryan Speed.Dozens of students were up early to cheer on their team."It's exciting that we can create all the new traditions. We have a real sense of community after being away for so long and together for the first time," one student said.Although things are looking slightly different and safety precautions are in place, students are getting a sense of normalcy.