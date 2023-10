For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was out with Justin Garza High School!

For this week's edition of Friday Morning Football, Action News was out with Justin Garza High School!

The Guardians are hoping to tame the Panthers of San Joaquin Memorial High.

Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Koligian Stadium.