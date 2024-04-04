Six Strings for Freedom hosting concert series to help give back to local causes

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A series of concerts coming to a Fresno County brewery will feature up and coming country artists and give back to good causes.

Maggie Baugh is an up and coming singer and songwriter.

She is also a talented musician with a strong social media presence.

Her debut album even made it into the Top 20 on iTunes for country music.

The Florida native is hitting the road for her tour across the country and to the UK.

It includes a stop at Two Ravens Brewery at Shaw and Academy, just east of Clovis.

Maggie is the first of five rising stars who will perform there throughout the year, as part of the Nashville Taps and Tunes concert series.

"A beautiful scenery, with Sierra Nevada Mountains in the background," said Marc Dyson with the Two Raves Brewery. "It's a lot of fun, it's outdoors. So people are dancing."

Two Ravens is partnering with the non-profit Six Strings for Freedom. It was founded by Clay Groefsema, as a way to bring up and coming country artists to Central California. While supporting charities and other local organizations with the proceeds.

Clay's twin brother is a Marine veteran and an inspiration for one of those good causes.

"It's nice to give back," said Groefsema. "We've done stuff for Central Valley Veterans, 22's Militia. A lot of local guys here that do the same thing for our veterans."

Six Strings also donates to support cancer research and first responders. But the money from Maggie's show will go towards Fairmont Elementary School's Ag Complex.

The building will give Sanger Unified students a hands on learning experience.

Staff members said they're thankful for the community support to make it possible.

"We're excited that because kids are exposed when they're young," said Christine Torosian-Klistoff. "It's like 'Wait, I want to do this. I want an ag career."

Groefsema is a farmer himself. So ag education is another cause that's close to heart.

He's also proud to give budding artists, like Maggie, a platform to expand their reach.

"Helping them boost their careers, lot of them have never been to the west coast," said Groefsema. "They're out here now. Some of the people we've had are on the radio now and just big time. It's fun to see where they started and where they end up."

Bough kicks off the Nashville Taps and Tunes concert series on April 19th.

The full lineup will include performances on Friday nights in May, August, and October.

You can find links to buy tickets on the Two Ravens Facebook page

