USPS working to crackdown on ongoing mail theft problem in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The U.S. Postal Service reports an "ongoing" issue with mail theft in the Fresno County area.

"We're seeing regular reports. We work very closely with the police department and the sheriff's office sharing information," said Jeff Fitch, a postal inspector from USPS.

The USPS has a 24-hour dispatch line where you can report theft, calling them will launch an investigation.

There's even an incentive for reporting information that could lead to catching a mail thief.

"It's a crime we take very seriously. We have a standing reward of up to $10,000. That's not something we have to ask for, it's always there," said Fitch.

To avoid having your mail stolen, Fitch said you should take your mail to the post office, and if you're going to use a blue drop-off box -- pay attention to the collection times.

Try dropping your mail in closer to the pickup time.

Fitch also suggests signing up for "Informed Delivery" which sends emails of what you can expect to find in your mailbox every day.

To report mail theft or tampering with a mailbox online click here, or you can call the 24-hour line at 877-8796-2455.

