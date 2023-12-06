Handling the holiday rush and mail theft

The busy holiday postal rush comes at a time when mail theft has many people picking up their parcels in person.

Postal inspector Jeff Fitch says you can also take extra steps to protect your parcels.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The busy holiday postal rush comes at a time when mail theft has many people picking up their parcels in person.

"So busy out here, and the lines are so long, I'm gonna try another time," said USPS customer David Sierra.

Walking into the post office, only to walk right back out, is the reality for many people like David Sierra this time of year.

"Yeah, it's a gift. I'm trying to make sure it gets there before Christmas," said Sierra. "It ain't gonna work here. I have to try it later on or first thing in the morning when it opens."

A time-lapse video shows the crowded parking lot and cars going in and out of the Clovis post office Tuesday morning.

"Well, there are more parcels and letters in the system at the Christmas holiday," said USPS postal inspector Jeff Fitch.

But the busy season is also compounded by mail theft, which Clovis police say peaks during the holidays.

Some victims are forced to pick up their mail in person, adding to the wait times for everyone.

When post office lines are long, one way people are trying to beat the holiday rush is by using the self-service machine. They say it's quick, and it saves time."

"I use it because it's quicker, it's easier, you can just fill it out at home and just come here and buy the postage and have it shipped off," said USPS customer Marvita Gowdy.

"The line was rather long, so I didn't realize they had a self-service station, so I was actually able to mail it myself," said USPS customer Denise Austin.

Postal inspector Jeff Fitch says you can also take extra steps to protect your parcels.

"The real key is, if you've ordered something or ship something of value, take that extra step, get insurance, require a signature, especially if it's something like a family heirloom," said Fitch. "You know something that has that extra value, take that extra step or, you know, utilize informed delivery," said Fitch.

He adds along with mail theft and stolen packages, there's also been a rise in threats and attacks on letter carriers.

"We ask people to be the eyes and ears that they see something to report it. And we also, too, if they've got something that's on their personal camera system, let us know. But any crimes committed against, you know, a robbery of a letter carrier is a federal offense," said Fitch.

Fitch also says stealing mail is a federal offense, and you can face up to five years in prison and up to a $250,000 fine.

For news updates, follow Brianna Willis on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.