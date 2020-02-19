2 men arrested in connection to east central Fresno mailbox theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police arrested two men for a felony charge of grand theft after police say they stole an entire community mailbox in their east central Fresno neighborhood.

A search warrant for the home of 30-year-old Anthony Caldwell and 22-year-old Johnathan McCrory uncovered the mailbox and mail belonging to several different neighbors.

Police found the stolen mail spread throughout the garage floor

Several neighbors shared home surveillance videos, which ultimately led investigators to the suspects.

But those who live in the area say they long-suspected who was behind the crime.

Neighbors claim the home has been the source of a series of problems, ranging from shootings to squatters and drug activity.
