Local artist living her entrepreneurial dreams with each event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Makayla Jayne Creations specializes in resin art. Whether it's a figurine, domino set or even a bear hug, each piece showcases the time and talent poured into this business.

"When you're mixing resin and pouring, you have about 45 minutes to pour the resin without it hardening or getting hot," she said.

Working out of her Fresno County home, Makayla spends six to eight hours a day building her inventory and taking custom orders off of her Instagram.

After creating her color, she carefully fills her molds.

"It takes 72 hours to completely dry," she said.

The collectible "adopt me" mystery pets are gaining a following. Each one comes wrapped in a box with a little birth certificate.

"The animals they come in are bear rabbit dear and unicorn," Jayne said. "The animal is not the mystery -- it's the color."

Once you collect all nine colors, you get a limited-edition mystery pet.

Surrounded by motivational artwork and her resin creations, Makayla Jayne is beating the odds with every sale.

The 24-year-old artist didn't always plan on starting a business.

"I was just going to go to college like everyone else," she said. "Get my major, go off to a job."

That plan came to a halt when doctors diagnosed Makayla with lupus and later, a neurological disorder that causes seizures.

But she refused to let that diagnosis or her wheelchair define her.

"I actually had a dream one night and the next morning, I woke up and I was like, 'Mom, I want to do something.'"

That dream became reality when she launched Makayla Jayne Creations.

Each piece has a thoughtful touch -- angel bears to remember a lost loved one, bear hugs when you need them and worry bears.

"Let's say you're stressing -- the worry bear is going to just keep you calm, relaxed until whatever you're feeling just goes away," Jayne said.

Each purchase comes with a special "Thank you."

You can shop Makayla Jayne Creations at this weekend's butterfly festival in Mariposa, or you can do custom orders through her Instagram. She also has a display at "This & That" collectibles in Fig Garden.

