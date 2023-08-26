Reedley teen plays last football game before starting chemotherapy

Reedley High School student Malachi Rios will return to chemotherapy in just a few days.

On Friday night, the school came together to support him as he played his last football game his treatment.

"It's special because he gets to experience Friday night lights in his uniform with his football family," said Reedley High Athletic Director Darren Minami.

Last December, Rios found out he had stage 4 testicular cancer.

In May, he was in remission.

His cancer returned earlier this month.

His family explained that the cancer is quickly spreading and he needs treatment as soon as possible.

Rios has remained resilient, including during last week's game against Firebaugh.

"To see him catch that ball and to hear his name over the loudspeaker, it just melted my heart," said Minami.

He has remained a role model to those on and off the field.

"When we come across something like this, to see a young man overcome this adversity is just incredible."