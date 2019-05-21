arrest

Man accused of Wisconsin murder arrested in Madera after standoff

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man wanted in connection to a Wisconsin homicide was arrested in Madera Monday afternoon.

The United States Marshal's Office tracked down 23-year-old Victor Cintron to a home in the area of Knox Street and Almond Avenue.

Madera Police and a SWAT team were called out to assist in the arrest. Cintron surrendered to officers without incident.

Cintron is accused in a homicide that occurred last week in Milwaukee. He has been booked in the Madera County Jail.
