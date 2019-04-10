Judge to decide if accused killer's statement admitting to the crime will be allowed in court

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Brittney Taylor had only dated Terrence Boston for a few months, according to investigators.The night before she was killed, homicide detective Jose Mora said Brittney celebrated Cinco de Mayo with her brother, not Boston. Brittney's brother knew the defendant as Buddy."He describes Buddy as a 30-year-old black male, about 6'4, 300 pounds. He was dark complected," Mora said.Witnesses described the man who drove a white semi truck as much the same.Deputies who were called to the scene at Cornelia and Olive on May 6 first thought they were responding to a traffic crash. But the first deputy to arrive immediately took note of some suspicious circumstances."The window was already cracked, and it appeared to have tint because the glass was all still intact," said deputy Dalton Reynolds. "And I noticed one small hole towards the upper right portion of that window."Other deputies who arrived after Reynolds also reported several witnesses describing gunfire and an argument."He heard a male and female yelling about a minute or so after he heard the air brakes of the semi truck," said deputy Jeffrey Morse.The most stunning revelation Tuesday came from the deputy who transported Boston to jail once he was arrested. She testified saying without any prompting he confessed."He stated I did it; I killed her," the deputy said.The defense objected to the statement being admitted because the interview with Boston had already ended at Sheriff's headquarters.The judge will rule on whether the statement should be allowed Wednesday.Based on the charges and Boston's prior strike offense, if convicted, he could face 75 years to life.