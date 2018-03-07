CRIME

Man arrested after stealing car from dealership

EMBED </>More Videos

A car theft suspect was arrested after Fresno Police officers tracked him down with a GPS device (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A car theft suspect was arrested after Fresno Police officers tracked him down with a GPS device.

It started at Westland Auto Sales at E Belmont Ave and N 9th St in Central Fresno on Tuesday.

Officers say 23-year-old Moises Maciel took a test drive in a BMW with an employee.

After getting back to the lot, Maciel jumped back in the car and drove off. But catching Maciel wouldn't be hard, the car lot had surveillance cameras to catch the crime on camera and the BMW was equipped with a GPS tracking device.

"We have cameras in the dealership so it seems a little bit strange that somebody would come to a dealership itself to steal a car," says manager Mark Beneke.

Employees at Westland say they didn't have a good feeling about Maciel from the moment he arrived at the lot. Those instincts proved right.

Beneke explains how the suspect got off the lot with the car, "When he came back it just so happened the guy asked him to check out the lights to make sure the lights were working so Christian stepped out of the car soon as that happened the guy just took off."

Thanks to the GPS device inside the car, the dealership was able to give Fresno Police officers the exact location of the car. Fresno Police Lieutenant Mark Hudson says the GPS information was a big help, "in this case it led the officers and detectives there, where he was still in the car when they got there."

Maciel was out on bail from a previous auto theft case and also had a felony warrant for burglary and auto theft.

Westland Auto Sales says the BMW suffered no damages from the drive and it just put a few more miles on the odometer. The car is once again up for sale tonight.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimestolen carFresno - Central
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
Man accused of several random shootings in Fresno County takes the stand
Man arrested in brutal beating of 6-year-old son
Victim suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Southeast Fresno
Tulare DA hosts Rural Crime School
Court docs reveal new details about Woodlake police officer arrest
More crime
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News