28-year-old arrested for allegedly burglarizing Visalia business during power outage

A 28-year-old man is in jail after allegedly burglarizing a Visalia business during a power outage early Sunday morning.

Police say they found 28-year-old Michael Newbolt at the Smart and Final store on West Center Street after someone reported a burglary in progress.

Investigators say Newbolt forced his way through a back gate and entered the store.

He was found outside just after midnight and arrested.

He has been booked in jail for burglary.

The power was out due to a DUI crash in the area.