Visalia driver arrested for felony DUI after crashing, knocking power out for hundreds

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of Visalia residents are without power following a DUI crash.

The crash happened on Murray Avenue near Jacob Street just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

27-year-old Javier Diaz was driving down Murray Avenue when investigators say he rear-ended a car.

Both vehicles crashed into a home and hit a power line, causing the outage.

The drivers and their passengers sustained injuries and were taken to the hospital.

Diaz was found to be driving under the influence and has been arrested and booked for felony DUI.

Power is expected to be restored at about 10:30 a.m. Sunday.