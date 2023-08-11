Man arrested for making terrorist threats at Visalia hotel, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after a false report of an active shooter at a hotel in Visalia on Thursday afternoon.

At 3:14 pm, officers were called out to the Wyndham near Airport and Plaza drives after it was reported that shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they searched through the building but found no weapons or evidence of a shooting.

Officials say 22-year-old Adan Lopez was arrested for making terrorist threats and causing a disturbance at the hotel.

No other details about the investigation have been released at this time.

