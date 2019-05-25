Man charged in murder of missing mother, son in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. -- A man has been charged in connection with the murder of a young mother and her son in Portland, Oregon.

Michael John Wolfe, 52, has been charged with two counts of aggravated murder and two counts of kidnapping, according to KPTV.

Wolfe had been a person of interest in the search for Karissa Fretwell, 25, and their 3-year-old son Billy Fretwell.

Karissa's best friend, Bethany Brown, wiped away tears as she reacted to the news.

"How could he do that to her and him? Little Billy, that's his son! God, it hurts," she said. "She was a good mom. She was just trying to make it through life."

Brown says she feels some relief that Wolfe is behind bars.

"I hope he rots in prison for the rest of his life," she said.

Brown said Wolfe was apparently trying to hide an affair.

"He's married, he has another kid, and he didn't want anything to do with Karissa or Billy. He didn't want his wife finding out about the affair and she did find out, and that's when everything went sour," Brown said.

Courts records show Karissa took Wolfe to court and he was ordered to pay child support last month.

"He said, 'Don't ruin my marriage,' and, 'I can't afford this $1,100 amount in child support,'" said Brown.

The search for Karissa and Billy continues.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oregonmurdermissing childrenu.s. & worldmissing person
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 people hospitalized, 2 dogs killed in central Fresno house fire
Power lines brought down by tree branch spark fire, many without power near Fowler
Crews battle two-alarm commercial fire in central Fresno
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Newborn found dead inside Texas Applebee's bathroom trashcan
Deputies recover occupied SUV from Kern River
Man accused of faking own death faces 24 counts of rape in Scotland
Show More
Jose Ramirez beats Maurice Hooker by knockout in first unification bout
VIDEO: Grass fire breaks out off Highway 41 in Fresno
Folks brave the heat for famed Cantaloupe Festival in Firebaugh
Mad Duck to open northwest Fresno location July 31
Man shot and killed in northwest Fresno
More TOP STORIES News