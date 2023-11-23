Argument leads to the death of a man in central Fresno shooting, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One man is dead after an argument led to a shooting in central Fresno Thursday afternoon.

Police responded to a call of a shooting just before 12:15 p.m. Thursday on White Avenue and Plaza Drive.

When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. Police and medics tried to save the man but he died at the scene.

Investigators do not know how the victim and the suspect knew each other or what the argument was about.

There is no suspect information at this time.

