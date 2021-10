TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Tulare County deputies say they found a man dead in an orchard Friday afternoon.Deputies say they were informed of the man around 12:30 pm near Avenue 80 and Avenue 256 in Terra Bella.When they arrived, they found the man dead.It is not known what led to the man's death at this time. Homicide detectives are now investigating.