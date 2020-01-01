Man dies trying to stop thief from stealing laptop at Starbucks in Oakland, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. -- A man died Tuesday afternoon after he chased down a suspect or suspects who stole his laptop at a Starbucks in Oakland.

The New Year's Eve tragedy marked the city's 75th murder this year.

Witnesses describe the man as young, in his 20s or 30s. He died of severe head injuries after being taken to a hospital.

Witnesses say he was working on his laptop at the Starbucks near a window when his computer was snatched. He chased the suspects outside to their getaway car.

"When the suspect approached and took the laptop the victim chased the suspects right around the corner here to Antioch," said Oakland police officer John Watson.

Police will not confirm what happened next but witnesses claim the man approached the getaway car and may have grabbed a door handle in an effort to get his laptop back. They say the car accelerated, causing the man to slam his head into a parked car.

Maria Chan runs a florist shop across the street and was deeply disturbed by what she saw. She described a body lying on the street.

"He was bleeding only from the head. His face was purple and blue. Fortunately someone tried to do first aid to help him," said Chan.

Police say Oakland Fire Department personnel witnessed some of the crime and immediately rendered first aid. The suspect or suspects got away.

Police are analyzing video from many of the surveillance cameras mounted throughout the business district and have not yet released a vehicle description.

Nearby residents complain of a lot of car burglaries in Montclair, some saying they're scared to shop here anymore.

Oakland police are asking for the public's help. If anyone took a photo or video of the incident they want them to contact investigators.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
montclairoaklandtheftcrimemurderman injuredhomicide investigationinvestigation
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno PD announce 6 arrested in connection with mass shooting
Members of Hmong community feel relief after arrests made in Fresno mass shooting
Community reacts to arrests being made in November mass shooting
Families of November mass shooting victims react to arrests
Shooting that left 4 dead was gang-related: Fresno Police
Llama heist under investigation at exotic animal farm in Perris
QBA with Trent Dilfer: Raiders need to stick with Carr on move to Vegas
Show More
New building to be big addition to downtown Porterville
Militiamen breach US Embassy in Baghdad; Trump blames Iran
Kidney donor honored to be part of Rose Parade
Fresno breweries make preparations for New Year's Eve festivities
Cop resigns after faking story about 'pig' written on coffee cup
More TOP STORIES News