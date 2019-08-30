Man fined in court for making 'finger gun' gesture at neighbor

The 'finger gun' is a common hand gesture, but it landed one Pennsylvania man in some hot water.

The incident was caught on camera.

Steve Kirchner says all he was doing was standing up for his girlfriend Elaine Keeno who had a no-contest order against her neighbor.

As he walks away, Kirchner is seen making the gun gesture on camera.

"And he pointed his finger out like he was going to shoot somebody. So I went and called the cops cause you just don't know now a days," the neighbor said.

While he admits it was probably wrong to do, Kirchner does not think it was criminal.

"I'm 63 years old, never heard of anything, not even a traffic ticket," Kirchner said.

He was ordered to pay a $100 fine and court costs.
