A man is in custody after allegedly shooting at Fresno County Sheriff's deputies on Thursday afternoon.Authorities say 32-year-old Fabian Mansanalez fired at deputies from a car in the area of Amador and Whitesbridge in southwest Fresno.Law enforcement then set up a perimeter to search for him.They caught the suspect in the area of Trinity and B Streets, and took him into custody.Authorities say he was driving a stolen BMW.Officials say no one was injured.