Man found stabbed in Visalia

(#ABC30Insider Crystal Pena)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A man was found stabbed in Visalia on Thursday afternoon.

The Visalia Police Department says they were called out to Whitendale Avenue near County Center Drive, near Crestwood Elementary School, around 5:40 pm where they found a man with a life-threatening stab wound.

He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Investigators believe that a fight took place in a nearby park between the suspect and another person which resulted in the stabbing.

Anyone who may have any information on the incident or the suspect is encouraged to contact Visalia Police Detective Sorensen at 559-713-4576.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingVisalia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Show More
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
More News