Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was hit and killed by a car in central Fresno Monday night as 67-year-old Joe Mendiola of Fresno.Authorities responded to a call around 7 p.m. near West and Shield Avenues. They say Mendiola walked out into the roadway, leading to the collision.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.A mother and her three children were in the car that hit Mendiola. She told authorities she feels terrible about the accident.Officers are investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in Mendiola walking into the roadway because they smelled alcohol on him.