Man hit and killed by car in central Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was hit and killed by a car in central Fresno Monday night as 67-year-old Joe Mendiola of Fresno.

Authorities responded to a call around 7 p.m. near West and Shield Avenues. They say Mendiola walked out into the roadway, leading to the collision.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

A mother and her three children were in the car that hit Mendiola. She told authorities she feels terrible about the accident.

Officers are investigating if drugs or alcohol were a factor in Mendiola walking into the roadway because they smelled alcohol on him.
