Man hoping for media coverage drives up to Downtown Fresno courthouse; deputies detain him

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno County Sheriff's deputies have detained a man after he drove up to the courthouse barriers in Downtown Fresno.Deputies say the incident happened around 11:00 a.m. Monday.In a video sent in by ABC30 viewer Katrina Jose, 43-year-old Jerry Witt can be seen sitting in his car as deputies try to order him out of the vehicle.Deputies say Witt blasted music with his car windows rolled up.After several commands, Witt exited the car but was defiant as deputies attempted to take him into custody. He was detained shortly after, and his car was impounded.In a video shot by ABC30 reporter Corin Hoggard, messages can be seen painted onto the car including one that said 'unarmed.' Deputies say Witt said he developed a "new green energy program" but that no one was taking him seriously. Witt told deputies he came to the courthouse wanting to be heard and receive media coverage.Witt has been issued citations to appear in court and was released from jail at 3:30 p.m.