Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno

BREAKING: Investigators are working to determine what led up to an Officer Involved Shooting in NE Fresno. I have the details on what led up to the shooting on AM Live. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/sP3p8t8NGh — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) June 9, 2020

Police believe this may be connected to 2 other incidents. Earlier Fresno FD spotted a man on a bike who appeared to pull a weapon. This happened on Barstow just west of Blackstone. A third similar incident happened in the Central district. @ABC30 — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) June 9, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was shot and sent to the hospital in an officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno on Tuesday morning, according to police.It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Barstow Avenue just east of Blackstone.A driver said they had to swerve to avoid hitting a man riding a bike on Blackstone, officials say.The driver circled back to see if the man was OK, but they say he appeared to pull a gun out on them.When officers arrived at the scene, they tried to make contact with the suspect, but he rode off on his bike.Police say shots were fired and the 35-year-old suspect was struck. He was sent to the hospital and is expected to be OK.Investigators have not found a weapon, but say they'll be out searching the area through the morning.Officials say the man may have been connected to two other incidents that occurred overnight.The Fresno Fire Department reported a man on a bike who appeared to pull a weapon on them at Barstow just off Blackstone.Police say a similar incident happened in central Fresno.Investigators say the man had an existing felony theft warrant.It is the third officer-involved shooting for the Fresno Police Department this year.