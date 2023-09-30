Man hospitalized after crashing car into a Fresno County canal

A man is in the hospital after crashing into a canal in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital after crashing into a canal in Fresno County.

It happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday near Dickenson and Muscat avenues, which is southwest of Fresno.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver veered off into the canal and flipped the car over, with the roof in the water.

The car was mostly submerged underwater and officers were able to pull the car out with a tow truck.

Three males between 20 and 30 years old were able to exit the vehicle.

The driver was arrested for driving under the influence and taken to Community Regional Medical Center with moderate injuries.

The two passengers were uninjured.