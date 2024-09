Juvenile in critical condition after shooting at Fresno intersection

A juvenile has been hospitalized after a shooting in Fresno on Sunday morning.

A juvenile has been hospitalized after a shooting in Fresno on Sunday morning.

A juvenile has been hospitalized after a shooting in Fresno on Sunday morning.

A juvenile has been hospitalized after a shooting in Fresno on Sunday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A juvenile has been hospitalized after a shooting in Fresno on Sunday morning.

The shooting happened around 11:30 am at the intersection of Arthur and Hawes.

Fresno police say someone in a gold-colored SUV opened fire on the victim.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The SUV left the area after the shooting, and a suspect has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.