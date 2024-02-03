Man hospitalized after shooting in Merced County

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting left a man injured in Merced County on Friday.

The shooting happened around 3 pm near Gage and Terry streets in Planada.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office says the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not yet provided any other details about the shooting.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.

Merced County Sheriff's Office Deputies and Detectives are currently on scene near the 300 block of Gage Street in Planada regarding a shooting. One victim has been transported out of the area with non-life-threatening injuries.