Man found shot inside of gas station in Los Banos

LOS BANOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was hospitalized after he was found shot inside a gas station in Los Banos on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened around 12:30 pm in the area of Pacheco Boulevard and Rancho Drive.

Los Banos police say the man was found with gunshot wounds to his body at a nearby gas station.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

Police say the suspect was last seen running north on Ward Road toward Canal Farm Lane.

The Merced County Sheriff's Office SWAT team is helping search for the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Los Banos Police Department at (209) 827-7070.