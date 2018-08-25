Man in officer-involved shooting near Bakersfield dies

CHP says an officer responded to a crash east of Highway 99 near Merle Haggard Drive.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The man shot by police near Bakersfield yesterday, forcing the closure of Highway 99, has died.

When he got there, the officer saw a man running around in the area with a weapon so he opened fire.

The CHP has not released much information about what happened in the crash except that the man the officer shot, had flipped his pickup truck just minutes before the shooting.

The identity of the man shot and killed, has not been released.
