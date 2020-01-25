Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run accident in Fresno

Fresno police are at the scene of a deadly hit & run.A portion of Brawley closed between McKinley and Clinton for the investigation. Police say the victim is a man in his 50’s , & that he was in a wheelchair. The suspect’s car is described as a light colored pick up truck. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/tpj1zLg9Fs — Nathalie Granda (@NathalieABC30) January 25, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been killed in a hit-and-run accident in west central Fresno.Police are at the scene and a portion of N Brawley Ave. is closed between McKinley and Clinton for the investigation.Police say the victim is a man in his fifties and that he was in a wheelchair.The suspect's car is described as a light-colored pick-up truck.