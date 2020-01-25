Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run accident in Fresno

Police are at the scene and a portion of N Brawley Ave. is closed between McKinley and Clinton for the investigation.
Police say the victim is a man in his fifties and that he was in a wheelchair.
The suspect's car is described as a light-colored pick-up truck.