Man in wheelchair killed in hit-and-run accident in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been killed in a hit-and-run accident in west central Fresno.

Police are at the scene and a portion of N Brawley Ave. is closed between McKinley and Clinton for the investigation.

Police say the victim is a man in his fifties and that he was in a wheelchair.



The suspect's car is described as a light-colored pick-up truck.
