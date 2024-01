Man hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare police are investigating what led up to a shooting that injured one man on Thursday.

Police responded to the area of R Street and Cedar Avenue just after 4 pm for reports of a vehicle shooting at another vehicle.

Officers arrived to find one of the vehicles struck by gunfire.

During the investigation, authorities learned an 18 year old arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Tulare Police.