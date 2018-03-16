CALIFORNIA

Man in car killed by boulder dropped from Pasadena overpass onto 134 Freeway

EMBED </>More Videos

Christopher Lopez, 23, was killed when a boulder crashed through the windshield of the car he was riding in with his family in Pasadena. (Courtesy Lopez family)

By
PASADENA, Calif. --
A 23-year-old man was killed when a boulder crashed through the windshield of the car he was riding in with his family in Pasadena Tuesday, and authorities are seeking a suspect who may have intentionally dropped it.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 21-year-old Guadalupe Gutierrez and her husband, Christopher Lopez, 23, were in their Toyota Corolla on the 134 Freeway and were passing under Orange Grove Boulevard in the westbound carpool lane when the 35-pound boulder hurtled through the car's front windshield.

Lopez, who was in the passenger seat, was struck by the large rock.

Gutierrez's mother and the couple's 4-year-old daughter were also in the car, a CHP spokesman said.

Gutierrez immediately drove her injured husband to a local hospital, but he was pronounced dead after their arrival.

CHP officials believe the boulder was intentionally thrown from the overpass and are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area to contact authorities.

"This was an intentional act," CHP Lt. Chuck Geletko said at a Thursday afternoon press conference. "Even though the person or persons who threw the boulder may not have known who was inside the vehicle at the time, any prudent person would know that a boulder that size would seriously harm someone driving on the freeway below."

A tearful Gutierrez also begged anyone who may have seen anything to report it to authorities.

"If anybody saw anything, please help us find whoever did this to him," she said. "He didn't deserve this. My daughter didn't deserve this."

In a sad twist, Gutierrez said the couple had recently decided to have a second child and just two weeks ago discovered she was pregnant.

"We were so excited, my daughter was so excited to be a big sister, and out of nowhere, now he's gone," she said.

The public is asked to contact the California Highway Patrol, Altadena Area office with any information at (626) 296-8100.

"This was an innocent family driving home. Because of a careless person or persons, their lives will forever be changed," Geletko said. "We need help from the public to find the person who committed this atrocious act and prevent this from happening to another family."

A GoFundMe page has been launched to help raise money for the family.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimefreewaycaliforniaLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CALIFORNIA
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
CA Attorney General arrests and charges 17 adults, including in Fresno, for statewide Apple robbery scheme
Congress takes steps toward protecting consumer data
More california
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News