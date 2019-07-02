Ohio man killed by firework in front of small children, police say

TOLEDO, Ohio -- A fireworks accident has one Ohio community mourning the loss of a beloved neighbor.

The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday, WTOL reports.

According to police, 61-year-old Floyd Temple was lighting large fireworks in his front yard when he lit one facing the wrong way.

Police say the mortar firework hit him in the chest and he died instantly.

Neighbors and witnesses say Temple was setting off fireworks all day for neighborhood kids, and the accident happened in front of small children.

"It went off and his chest exploded, and [the kids]ran over to my house and told me about it. That's when police showed up," said neighbor Rick Tuggle.

Neighbors say Temple was a well-known and loved man who got along with everyone and loved to set off fireworks for everyone to hear.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
safetyu.s. & worldfireworks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News