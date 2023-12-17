Man killed after being hit by car in Farmersville, police say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after being hit by a car in Farmersville on Saturday night.

The Farmersville Police Department says they responded to a call on Visalia Road and Virginia Avenue around 11:30 pm about a traffic collision.

When officers arrived, they found a man in the roadway suffering from severe injuries.

Investigators say the man was walking when the driver struck him with his car.

The unidentified man later died from his injuries at the scene.

Officers say the driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Drugs or alcohol are not factors in the crash.