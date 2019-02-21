UPDATE -Fresno Police have located the suspect vehicle in Auberry, near Table Mountain. They have a person detained who they are interviewing and evaluating for DUI. He has not been arrested for the crime yet.-------------------------------A man was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Northeast Fresno on Thursday.Authorities believe he was on the crosswalk when a driver ran him down and took off.Fresno Police say they received a call just before 6.30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man dead.Officers were busy into the night, piecing together evidence left behind.The scene was littered with clothing and evidence markers as investigators closed off northbound Friant Road at Copper River Drive.This resulted in traffic backing up for at least 100 feet, which caused some drivers like Dayna Saunders to take a detour.She was just heartbroken over the news."I'm very sorry to hear that. I come this way all the time," she said.But it's not the first tragic incident at this intersection.There have been at least two other fatalities on this deadly intersection in recent years.Four years ago to the day, a drunk driver ran a red light at that exact intersection, killing his passenger and 23-year-old Molly Griffin who was in an SUV.Then last September, Clovis Unified educator Gavin Gladding was killed by a hit-and-run driver about a mile up the road.In the meantime, Saunder is hoping whoever is responsible for this accident will turn themselves in to authorities."Please show up and let them know - 'I just made a mistake, I didn't mean to kill the person, but here I am.'"So far the name and age of the man has not been released.Police are currently trying to see if there are surveillance cameras out here that captured the hit-and-run.They are also asking for the public's help in reporting any car you might see with new front end damage.