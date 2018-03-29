Man killed in Kerman crash remembered by loved ones

The young father left behind a wife and two children. (KFSN)

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) --
Days before Easter Sunday, broken glass, police tape, and road markings sit at an intersection in Kerman.

All are reminders of the deadly accident that happened more than 24 hours ago.

It claimed the life of 30-year-old Troy Goad on Tuesday.

Goad was driving a Jeep Cherokee near Siskiyou and Church Avenues.

The California Highway Patrol says Goad collided with a Chevy Camaro and flew out of the car.

Close friend Daniel Parra received the news about the tragic accident over the phone.

"One of the relatives called me and was like 'I don't think we are going to be able to do easter at my house' and then they told me Troy had died and I was like, 'what, are you serious?'"

Parra says over their six-year friendship, Goad quickly became family. He tells us the father of two would often watch his kids while he was away at work.

"I go to work at seven or eight in the morning, he would wake up to watch my kids, and he was an amazing guy, he definitely will be missed."

And while Parra comforts Goad's wife and children, he's hoping something will be done to prevent another accident like this from happening again.

"They definitely need to have one of those stop signs with the flashing light. If it was there it could have potentially saved a life and saved someone from being injured."
