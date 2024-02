Man killed in trailer fire in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is dead after a fire in a trailer park outside of the city of Tulare on Thursday.

It happened just before 7:30 pm near Wade Avenue and Pratt Street in the community of Matheny.

Tulare County firefighters say the man who lived inside did not survive the flames.

Crews were able to keep the fire from spreading to other trailers, and no other injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.