good samaritan

Man reunites with 'secret angel' months after she saved his life | VIDEO

PITTSBURGH -- A man who went into cardiac arrest and almost died met the "secret angel" who saved his life in a tearful reunion.

The mystery good Samaritan performed CPR when Stan Geyer suffered the sudden medical condition at North Park in the Pittsburgh suburbs back in August.

Stan and his wife Mariann Geyer shared the story with WTAE-TV last week and said they wanted to thank her.

Luckily, their "secret angel" Gina Wilkes was watching.

"I burst into tears. I kept watching it, and I just kept crying just because I was so happy that he's OK," she said.

With flowers in hand, Wilkes reunited with the Geyers in North Park on Friday.

"Thank you so much. I can't tell you how much this means to me," Stan Geyer said the moment they met. All three shed tears of joy.

Mariann Geyer said she recognized Wilkes the moment she saw her eyes.

"We just love you, and we appreciate everything you've done," Mariann Geyer said.

"I'm grateful that I took the training. I would recommend everyone take the training if they can," Wilkes responded.

Seeing Wilkes wasn't Stan's only surprise. Health care workers at UPMC Passavant who helped him recover sent video messages to brighten his day.

The Geyers and Wilkes plan to keep in touch and have plans to share hugs when the COVID-19 pandemic is over.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societypennsylvaniaherocprgood samaritanu.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GOOD SAMARITAN
Man rescues 75-year-old woman, cat from burning Fresno home
Lifeguard takes off prosthetic leg to save driver as car sinks
Strangers band together to drive homeless man from LA to Wisconsin
2 rescued after crash sends car careening into NY canal
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Show More
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
Protesters gather outside Tower Theatre as pending sale looms
More TOP STORIES News